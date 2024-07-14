See the Moment Trump Is Rushed Off Rally Stage

Video from Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday shows the jarring moment gunshots rang out as the former president was speaking. Watch it here. Trump ducked to the ground and had blood on his right ear and on the side of his face when Secret Service agents rushed him from the scene, report the New York Times and NBC News. Trump raised a fist to supporters while being led away. He was rushed to a local hospital, and a spokesman says he is "fine," per the AP. A suspected gunman and an attendee are dead. (More Donald Trump stories.)