Biden Condemns Shooting at Trump Rally as 'Sick'

President Biden quickly condemned the shooting at a Donald Trump rally Saturday in public comments. "There's no place in America for this kind of violence—it's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country," Biden said from Delaware, reports Politico and the Hill. Biden added that he attempted to reach out to Trump, who had blood on his ear and face as he was rushed away by Secret Service agents. (See the moment here.) "I have tried to get a hold of [Trump]—he is with his doctors," said Biden. "Apparently he is doing well. I plan on talking to him shortly, I hope."