Biden Condemns Shooting at Trump Rally as 'Sick'

'Everybody must condemn it'
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 13, 2024 8:06 PM CDT
Biden Condemns Shooting at Trump Rally as 'Sick'
President Biden arrives to speak Saturday in Rehoboth Beach, Del., about the shooting at a Trump rally.   (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Biden quickly condemned the shooting at a Donald Trump rally Saturday in public comments. "There's no place in America for this kind of violence—it's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country," Biden said from Delaware, reports Politico and the Hill. Biden added that he attempted to reach out to Trump, who had blood on his ear and face as he was rushed away by Secret Service agents. (See the moment here.) "I have tried to get a hold of [Trump]—he is with his doctors," said Biden. "Apparently he is doing well. I plan on talking to him shortly, I hope."

  • Asked whether he thought it was a political assassination attempt, Biden responded: "I have an opinion, but I don't have any facts. So I want to make sure we have all the facts before I make any more comments."
  • "The bottom line is, the Trump rally is a rally that he should have been able to conduct peacefully without any problem," Biden said. "The idea that there's political violence or violence in America like this, is just unheard of. It's just not appropriate."
  • "We cannot allow for this to be happening," the president said. "We cannot be like this."
  • "Everybody, everybody must condemn it."
(More Trump rally shooting stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X