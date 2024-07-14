Donald Trump: I Was Shot in the Ear

Donald Trump was indeed hit by a bullet Saturday when gunshots rang out during his rally in Pennsylvania . The president himself wrote about the incident hours later on Truth Social , reports the Washington Post .

His son Donald Trump Jr. issued a statement Saturday night: "I just spoke to my father on the phone and he is in great spirits," he said, per the New York Post. "He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him." The shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt, reports the New York Times. No details have surfaced about the gunman, who was killed by Secret Service agents. (President Biden quickly condemned the shooting.)