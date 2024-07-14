Politics / Trump rally shooting Donald Trump: I Was Shot in the Ear Former president writes about rally shooting By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 13, 2024 8:26 PM CDT Copied Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Donald Trump was indeed hit by a bullet Saturday when gunshots rang out during his rally in Pennsylvania. The president himself wrote about the incident hours later on Truth Social, reports the Washington Post. "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," he wrote. "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening." Trump offered his condolences to the family of the unidentified rally attendee who was killed. (Two other attendees were injured.) He also thanked the Secret Service and police for their quick response. "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country," wrote Trump. story continues below His son Donald Trump Jr. issued a statement Saturday night: "I just spoke to my father on the phone and he is in great spirits," he said, per the New York Post. "He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him." The shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt, reports the New York Times. No details have surfaced about the gunman, who was killed by Secret Service agents. (President Biden quickly condemned the shooting.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error