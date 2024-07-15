Politics / Nikki Haley Nikki Haley Went From Uninvited to RNC Speaker She's now slated to give a speech on Tuesday By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Jul 15, 2024 12:00 AM CDT Copied Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks in Washington, May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn't the only late addition to the slate of speakers at this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Days after a rep for Nikki Haley told USA Today the former South Carolina governor wasn't invited to the convention, an about-face: She's now slated to speak on Tuesday. The AP calls it "a highly anticipated speech by former President Donald Trump's last major challenger in this year's GOP primary." How the news is being framed elsewhere: From NPR: "Haley has taken baby steps toward supporting Trump, and her speech at the RNC will represent a full surrender to Trump's dominance in the party." story continues below From the National Review: It reports Saturday's attempt on Trump's life prompted the "change of plans ... Her presence at the convention will be a strong symbol of the GOP's unity following the assassination attempt." From Fox News: It similarly reports the change "appears to be a move toward party unity in the wake of the unsuccessful assassination attempt against Trump." Less than an hour before the shooting occurred, NBC News posted an article that cited sources who said Haley had been invited to speak, indicating the invite may have preceded the assassination attempt. (Haley previously released the 97 delegates she won during this year's Republican primary and encouraged them to vote for Trump.) Report an error