Nikki Haley Went From Uninvited to RNC Speaker

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn't the only late addition to the slate of speakers at this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Days after a rep for Nikki Haley told USA Today the former South Carolina governor wasn't invited to the convention, an about-face: She's now slated to speak on Tuesday. The AP calls it "a highly anticipated speech by former President Donald Trump's last major challenger in this year's GOP primary." How the news is being framed elsewhere:

From NPR: "Haley has taken baby steps toward supporting Trump, and her speech at the RNC will represent a full surrender to Trump's dominance in the party."