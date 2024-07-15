Politics / Trump rally shooting Trump's Former Doctor: He Told Me a Chart Saved His Life The former president turned his head to reference the chart just as shots were heard By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Jul 15, 2024 12:30 AM CDT Copied Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by US Secret Service agents on stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. The chart can be seen in the background. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) "The border patrol saved my life." That's what Donald Trump's former White House doctor says Trump told him in the wake of Saturday's assassination attempt. Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson tells the New York Times he spoke with Trump by phone a few hours after the attempt on his life and that Trump expressed his belief that his life was saved by chart titled "Illegal Immigration Into the US" he had on a screen to his right at the Butler County, Pa., rally. Per Jackson, "He said, 'If I hadn't pointed at that chart and turned my head to look at it [just as shots were heard], that bullet would have hit me right in the head.'" More: story continues below Jackson flew to see Trump at his Bedminster, NJ, club, and says he found the former president "determined" and not the "least bit flustered." In a post on X, Jackson noted that his own nephew was grazed by a bullet at the rally and suffered an injury to his neck that was not serious. Ivanka Trump credited her mom with "watching over Dad last night during the attempt on his life" on X; her Sunday post was made on the second anniversary of Ivana Trump's death. CNBC's Joe Kernen also spoke with Trump on Sunday, and posted on X that Trump "was in amazing spirits, added he has a little problem with his right ear but was glad he turned his head at the last minute." As for Trump telling the crowd "fight!" while pumping his fist, Kernan wrote Trump "told me he thought it was essential to get out the message at that moment to continue to fight, to make America great." (More Trump rally shooting stories.) Report an error