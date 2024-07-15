Trump's Former Doctor: He Told Me a Chart Saved His Life

"The border patrol saved my life." That's what Donald Trump's former White House doctor says Trump told him in the wake of Saturday's assassination attempt. Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson tells the New York Times he spoke with Trump by phone a few hours after the attempt on his life and that Trump expressed his belief that his life was saved by chart titled "Illegal Immigration Into the US" he had on a screen to his right at the Butler County, Pa., rally. Per Jackson, "He said, 'If I hadn't pointed at that chart and turned my head to look at it [just as shots were heard], that bullet would have hit me right in the head.'" More: