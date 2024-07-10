Nikki Haley Releases Delegates

Ahead of the Republican National Convention next week in Milwaukee, Nikki Haley has released the 97 delegates she secured from 12 states during the primaries. "The nominating convention is a time for Republican unity," the former South Carolina governor says in a statement. "I encourage my delegates to support Donald Trump next week in Milwaukee." As CBS News notes, the delegates won't make a difference since Trump already secured the 1,215 he needs to win the Republican nomination. Haley, who continued to win a significant portion of the vote in some states even after she exited the presidential race, was not actually invited to attend the convention, Politico reports.

She "was not invited, and she's fine with that," her spokesperson says. "Trump deserves the convention he wants. She's made it clear she's voting for him and wishes him the best." Haley declined to endorse Trump after suspending her campaign, calling on him to earn the votes of those who hadn't supported him. As Politico puts it, Trump made no "public effort" to reach out to Haley voters, and Haley continued to criticize him. She eventually said that though he "has not been perfect" on the policies that are important to her, she would vote for Trump, and after a May rally, Trump said of Haley, "I think she's going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts." (More Nikki Haley stories.)