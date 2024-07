Former NFL receiver Jacoby Jones, whose 108-yard kickoff return in 2013 remains the longest touchdown in Super Bowl history, has died. He was 40. The Houston Texans, Jones' team for the first five seasons of his career, announced his death on Sunday. In a statement released by the NFL Players Association, his family said he died at his home in New Orleans, with KPRC reporting he died overnight in his sleep. A cause of death was not given. Standout details and tributes from the AP: