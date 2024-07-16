Dow Leaps 743 Points Amid Widespread Rally

Bank of America rallied 5.3% after it likewise reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than forecast. It benefited from growth at its investment banking business. They helped offset drops for a handful of influential Big Tech stocks, whose massive sizes give their movements an outsized effect on indexes. Nvidia, for example, was the heaviest single weight on the S&P 500 after falling 1.6%.

Smaller stocks jumped amid a widespread rally. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks jumped 3.5%, more than five times the S&P 500's gain. A report showed sales at US retailers held firmer than expected, but that didn't dampen expectations for coming cuts to interest rates. Traders are still betting on a 98% probability that the Fed will cut its main interest rate in September, according to data from CME Group. A month ago, they saw a 70% chance. (More stock market stories.)