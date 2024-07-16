Israel Prepares to Draft Ultra-Orthodox Men

The Israeli military on Tuesday said it would begin sending draft notices to Jewish ultra-Orthodox men next week—a step that could destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. The announcement followed a landmark Supreme Court order for young religious men to begin enlisting for military service. Under long-standing political arrangements, ultra-Orthodox men had been exempt from the draft, which is compulsory for most Jewish men. The exemptions created resentment among the general public in Israel, especially after more than nine months of war against Hamas militants in Gaza.

The army summons is the beginning of a months-long enlistment process that could be difficult to enforce if there is large-scale refusal to comply, the AP reports. The army did not say when it expects ultra-Orthodox men to begin serving or how many it expects to enlist. Netanyahu's government relies on the support of ultra-Orthodox parties that oppose changes to the system. Religious leaders have not said what steps they will take. If they leave the ruling coalition, the government would likely topple and the country would be plunged into early elections two years ahead of schedule. Past attempts to enlist ultra-Orthodox men have triggered mass protests in ultra-Orthodox communities.