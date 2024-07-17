US: She Left the CIA, Acted as an Agent for South Korea

The US alleges a former CIA analyst worked as an agent for South Korea in exchange for luxury goods and experiences—Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton handbags, a Dolce & Gabbana coat, and dinners at Michelin-starred restaurants. Reuters reports on an indictment made public Tuesday in Manhattan federal court that alleges Sue Mi Terry, 54, pushed South Korean policy positions, shared non-public US government information with South Korean intelligence officers, and arranged access for South Korean government officials to US officials and failed to register as a foreign agent as required by law. More: