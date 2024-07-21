It Was a Weird Day for Team USA Basketball

A pair of Team USA exhibition games seemed to rise to the level of startling significance on Saturday. Only by LeBron James' layup with 8 seconds left did the men's team top South Sudan in London, the AP reports, and avoid what might have ranked as the program's biggest upset loss ever. In Phoenix, the women's team lost more decisively to WNBA All-Stars, who included Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese playing on the same team for the first time. The coaches of both American teams acknowledged work to do before they compete in the Paris Olympics.