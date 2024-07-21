Harris Announces She's In

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Sunday that she's officially a candidate for president. "I am honored to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," she said in a statement, per the New York Times. "We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win." Biden had announced his support earlier in the day after ending his own campaign. Harris also praised the president, who chose her as his running mate in 2020.
"His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many presidents who have served two terms in office," Harris wrote, saying that in withdrawing from the presidential race, Biden was "putting the American people and our country above everything else." In endorsing Harris, Biden wrote that his selection of her four years ago was "the best decision I've made." (More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)