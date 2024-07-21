Harris Announces She's In

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Sunday that she's officially a candidate for president. "I am honored to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," she said in a statement, per the New York Times. "We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win." Biden had announced his support earlier in the day after ending his own campaign. Harris also praised the president, who chose her as his running mate in 2020.