Garland: Do I Look Like I'd Make a Mistake About the Law?

Merrick Garland sat down with NBC News for a wide-ranging interview that aired Tuesday, during which the attorney general called the shooting at a Donald Trump rally a "horrific attack" that should never have been allowed to happen. He also said that despite the FBI having not yet determined a motive, there's "no question" the shooting was an attempted assassination of Trump. He decried the unacceptable security failures, saying it's "extremely alarming" the gunman was able to get so close. "Democracy will not survive if people decide that the way in which they're going to get whatever outcomes they want, or whatever other motive he may have, is by killing someone," Garland said. "That's why we have to find out what happened here, why it happened and make sure it doesn't happen again." Other topics addressed: