Ukraine Displays Culture, War Resolve at Olympics

Ukraine opened a hospitality house Saturday at the 2024 Olympics in Paris—its first during any Games—that will bring concerts from the country's most beloved artists and a tasting of traditional cuisine in a bid to promote local culture and raise awareness about the war with Russia. The house was dubbed Volia Space, after "a unique Ukrainian word that means both will and freedom at once," according to a description on the official site. That slogan reflects Ukraine's existential fight against slowly advancing Russian troops in the east, the AP reports.

About 100 members of the public were invited to the official opening, shouting "Viva la France" and "Glory to Ukraine." Ukraine's sports minister, Matvii Bidnyi, called the facility "the headquarters of Ukraine in Paris during the Olympic Games." Visitors can come hungry: The traditional Ukrainian soup borsch, declared an "intangible cultural heritage" by UNESCO, will be served. The house is one of 15 festive national team clubhouses in Parc de la Villette, amounting to a mini-World's Fair on the edge of Paris. The opening of the house started with Ukraine's national anthem and a minute of silence for its fallen soldiers. Ukrainian officials thanked the French government.

"We are going to celebrate your culture that someone is trying to destroy," said France's sports minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera. "Here you will be safe, you will be happy and celebrated." Besides concerts and other events, the house will screen documentaries aimed at helping global audiences resonate with Ukraine's experience enduring the yearslong war, including the Oscar-winning 20 Days in Mariupol. Ukrainian Olympic head Vadym Guttsait recalled how in the early days of the war, which began in February 2022, sports officials didn't know whether Ukraine would have an opportunity to participate. "Yesterday the whole world saw the Ukrainian flag, the Ukrainian team, our athletes," he said, referring to Friday's opening ceremony. "We reminded the world once again that we have survived."

(More 2024 Paris Olympics stories.)