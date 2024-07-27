More Russian Warships Dock in Port of Havana

Fishermen watched and authorities fired shots into the air as Russian warships again sailed into the Port of Havana on Saturday—the second such deployment in two months. The Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces described the arrival of the patrol ship Neustrahimiy, training vessel Smolniy, and support vessels from the Baltic Fleet as routine, Reuters reports. Acknowledging that the command tracks all vessels approaching North America, a US Northern Command spokesperson said, "Russia's deployments in the Atlantic pose no direct threat or concern to the United States."

Cuban defense officials called the Russian arrival a display of "friendship and collaboration," per the AP. And the ships were welcomed enthusiastically, with Cubans, some of whom brought their children, strolling the port avenue to get a better look at the vessels. Authorities announced that people would be allowed to board the training ship on Sunday and Monday. Neither nation offered more of an explanation for the deployment. Leaders of Cuba and Russia are collaborating more now than at any point since the fall of the Soviet Union, per Reuters, with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel making multiple trips to Moscow.

Russia has also sent goods, including oil, and tourists to Cuba, which is dealing with shortages and an economic crisis it blames largely on US sanctions. A retiree watching the flotilla dock said she remembers the Soviet Union being the only nation to help Cuba during the missile crisis with the US in 1962. "We are very grateful," said Ana Garces, 78. "Why should we not receive it with open arms? This is friendship." (More Cuba stories.)