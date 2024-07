The debut version of Apple Intelligence rolled out Monday, providing a look at some of the improvements planned and clarity about which ones won't be out for a while. The release is a developer-only beta version of iOS, iPadOS 18.1, and MacOS Sequoia 15.1, the Wall Street Journal reports. In addition to being in the company's developer program, users will need the latest and fastest chips in their devices to check out the release, Apple said. The advances, part of an effort to use artificial intelligence to improve the software that drives Apple products, include:



Siri can now understand commands even when the speaker stumbles over words, per CNBC.

Siri can now answer troubleshooting questions about Apple products.

Photo search and movie creation are better.

AI-generated summaries of mail, messages, and voicemail transcriptions.

Anywhere a user can copy and paste text, writing tools can proofread and recast the wording, per the Journal.