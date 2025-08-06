Apple Making Another Hefty Investment in US Manufacturing

President Trump is set to unveil a fresh $100 billion commitment from Apple to bolster US manufacturing, a move expected to bring more of the tech giant's supply chain stateside. The announcement, which is scheduled to be made at a White House event Wednesday attended by Apple CEO Tim Cook, aims to ramp up domestic assembly of key components as Apple navigates ongoing tariff pressures, Bloomberg reports.

The new pledge builds on Apple's earlier plan to spend $500 billion in the US over four years, funding projects like a server plant in Houston and a supplier academy in Michigan. The White House told CNN the move was "another win for our manufacturing industry that will simultaneously help reshore the production of critical components to protect America's economic and national security."

The initiative arrives as the Trump administration increases tariffs on Indian goods, partly in response to India's purchases of Russian oil. Apple's growing reliance on India for iPhone assembly has drawn scrutiny, though analysts believe the company will prioritize advanced products and semiconductor work in the US, rather than shifting mass production of lower-end models. The push for domestic manufacturing comes as Trump has threatened further tariffs on Apple if more production isn't brought home. Apple has said last quarter's tariffs already cost it $800 million, with another $1.1 billion anticipated if trade policies remain unchanged.