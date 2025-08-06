Say Goodbye to the Hulu App

Disney is getting ready to say goodbye to the standalone Hulu app, announcing plans to fold the streaming service fully into Disney+ by 2026. The move comes after Disney wrapped up a $9 billion buyout of Comcast's remaining Hulu stake, cementing its total ownership. Customers won't be forced into bundles, though. Disney says individual subscriptions for Disney+ and Hulu will still be available, but a new app will offer both together under one roof, Variety reports.

Executives, including CEO Bob Iger, hailed the transition as a bid to boost user convenience, cut subscriber churn, and streamline operations by running both platforms on a single tech stack. They're also eyeing more efficient ad sales and increased opportunities for cross-promotion.

Internationally, Hulu is set to replace the "Star" brand on Disney+ starting this fall, broadening its global footprint as Disney leans into general entertainment. Hulu, first launched in 2007, had long been intended to become an international brand but its only overseas expansion was a service in Japan that was sold three years after it was launched in 2011, Deadline reports. Meanwhile, Hulu's live TV service is slated for a separate joint venture with Fubo, with Disney as the majority owner; both Fubo and Hulu Live TV will remain distinct in the market.

Disney says the unified app will roll out with "enhanced personalization" and "exciting new features," promising subscribers more customization and content variety. Disney also said Wednesday that it will no longer report subscriber numbers for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ on a quarterly basis, Variety reports. Netflix made a similar move last year.