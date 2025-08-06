5 Soldiers Shot at Army Base in Georgia

Fort Stewart says shooter has been apprehended
Posted Aug 6, 2025 11:27 AM CDT
Updated Aug 6, 2025 12:02 PM CDT
Casualties Reported in Shooting at Army Base
Troops are seen at Fort Stewart in this file photo.   (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Part of the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi was locked down after reports of an active shooter Wednesday morning. Authorities at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia said five soldiers were shot and the shooter was apprehended about half an hour after the lockdown began, 11Alive reports. In a Facebook post, Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield said the incident happened in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. "Law enforcement was dispatched for a possible shooting in the 2nd ABCT complex at 10:56am," the base said. "The shooter was apprehended at 11:35am."

The soldiers "were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment," the base said, adding that there is "no active threat to the community. When the base was locked down, personnel were told to "stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors." WSFA reports that schools near the base in Hinesville, around 40 miles southwest of Savannah, were also locked down. This story has been updated with new developments.

