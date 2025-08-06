5 Soldiers Shot at Army Base in Georgia

Part of the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi was locked down after reports of an active shooter Wednesday morning. Authorities at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia said five soldiers were shot and the shooter was apprehended about half an hour after the lockdown began, 11Alive reports. In a Facebook post, Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield said the incident happened in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. "Law enforcement was dispatched for a possible shooting in the 2nd ABCT complex at 10:56am," the base said. "The shooter was apprehended at 11:35am."