We May Be Headed Toward Post-Smartphone World

Artificial intelligence is advancing so quickly that some Silicon Valley bigwigs are betting it will lead to what might seem unthinkable at the moment: a world in which people don't carry around smartphones. Instead, they might get their AI-powered know-how from their glasses, or maybe a bracelet. As Tim Higgins writes in the Wall Street Journal, one of the bigger advocates of this revolution is Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, who last week "put a bull's-eye on the iPhone's role as gatekeeper to the digital world." Zuckerberg issued what Higgins calls a "manifesto," which you can read in full via Silicon Valley Daily. He's pushing the term "personal superintelligence" to describe things.