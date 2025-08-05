We May Be Headed Toward Post-Smartphone World

Artificial intelligence is advancing so quickly that some Silicon Valley bigwigs are betting it will lead to what might seem unthinkable at the moment: a world in which people don't carry around smartphones. Instead, they might get their AI-powered know-how from their glasses, or maybe a bracelet. As Tim Higgins writes in the Wall Street Journal, one of the bigger advocates of this revolution is Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, who last week "put a bull's-eye on the iPhone's role as gatekeeper to the digital world." Zuckerberg issued what Higgins calls a "manifesto," which you can read in full via Silicon Valley Daily. He's pushing the term "personal superintelligence" to describe things.
- "Personal superintelligence that knows us deeply, understands our goals, and can help us achieve them will be by far the most useful," he writes. "Personal devices like glasses that understand our context because they can see what we see, hear what we hear, and interact with us throughout the day will become our primary computing devices."
And, yes, Zuckerberg has been wrong before—just witness the "Metaverse."
But Higgins points out he's not alone here: Amazon just bought the startup Bee, which offers an AI bracelet, and OpenAI's Sam Altman is teaming up with legendary former Apple designer Jony Ive on some type of physical device to come. Meanwhile, Apple "is seen as a surprising laggard" in the field. Read the full analysis
.