Teen DOGE Lieutenant Beaten in DC Carjacking

The infamous teenage employee of the Department of Government Efficiency, a key lieutenant of Elon Musk when the billionaire was involved with DOGE, was assaulted in the nation's capital this week, according to President Trump and authorities. Trump on Tuesday posted a photograph of 19-year-old Edward Coristine bloodied and shirtless on a Washington, DC, street, claiming his injuries had been caused during an attempted carjacking, the New York Times reports. (Trump did not specifically name Coristine in his post.) Coristine, a software engineer known online as "Big Balls," was surrounded by 10 young people and attacked in the wee hours of Sunday, according to a police report. Police reportedly interrupted the alleged carjacking attempt.

"If D.C. doesn't get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City," Trump said in his post, in which he claimed young people in the city have no fear of legal consequences because they know "that they will be almost immediately released," NBC News reports. "The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these 'minors' as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14," he continued. Authorities say two 15-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the incident and more suspects are being sought. "It is time to federalize D.C.," wrote Musk in his own post referencing the incident.