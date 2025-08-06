Hits Just Keep Coming for Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate has shown her trademark humor while describing yet another health issue, this one leaving her "screaming" in pain. The 53-year-old actor battling multiple sclerosis revealed an infection affecting both her kidneys on Tuesday's episode of the "MeSsy" podcast , which was recorded from a Los Angeles hospital, where Applegate ultimately spent a week. She tells People she's now back home after receiving intravenous antibiotics. "As far as my ongoing stomach thing, it's a work in progress," she adds.

On the podcast, Applegate said she began to feel unwell in Europe and visited a hospital immediately upon her return to the US. She said she developed extreme pain on her right side to the point that she was "screaming." The Dead to Me actor said doctors suspected the kidney infection began as a urinary tract infection, and she joked that they were questioning her wiping technique after peeing. "Like, what am I back-wiping? Like, seriously, I'm 53," she said, adding, "I'm a clean girl down yonder." But she also nodded to her struggle with mental health and depression. "I'm holding in a bag o' tears right now," she said. "I sometimes fall into the nurse's arms like a freako, just like crying." She said she'd been in the hospital "upwards of 30 times" in the last three years, per E!