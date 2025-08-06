The Walking Dead's Addy Dead at 33

Kelley Mack, the actor who played Addy on season nine of The Walking Dead, has died at age 33. She "passed away peacefully" in her hometown of Cincinnati on Saturday, according to an announcement on CaringBridge.com . It didn't offer a cause of death. However, Mack previously revealed that she'd been diagnosed with glioma of the central nervous system, a type of brain cancer. Mack held a bachelor's degree in cinematography from Chapman University. Though best known for her role on The Walking Dead, she also appeared in a 2022 episode of Chicago Med and in the 2024 film Delicate Arch, as well as in commercials for Dr. Pepper, Dairy Queen, Chick-fil-A, Rakuten, and Ross stores, per CNN and People .

"Kelley was known for her warmth, creativity and unwavering support for those around her," reads the statement. "Her infectious enthusiasm and dedication to her work inspired countless others in the industry and beyond." "What an incredible human," wrote her Walking Dead costar Alanna Masterson alongside a post shared on Mack's Instagram page. "So proud to have fought alongside her in our final episode together." "She would want you all to know how much she loves you," Mack's sister Kathryn added on Instagram. "And as her sister, I want you all to know how brave that tough SOB was, especially when she decided to make the leap to be reunited with God. I'm so f---ing proud of her."