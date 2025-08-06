Mom Says Daughter's Honor Killing Was to 'Cleanse' Family

A brutal killing in rural Pakistan continues to draw national outrage, not just for its violence, but for the silence that followed. In early June, 35-year-old Bano Bibi and Ehsanullah Samalani, 50, were executed near Quetta after being accused of having an affair. Bibi, a mother of five, and Samalani, a father of four, were initially reported to have married against the wishes of their families. The double murder, captured on video as onlookers quietly watched, remained under the radar until the footage went viral six weeks later. Only then did authorities respond. They've now arrested more than 15 people—among them Bibi's own mother, who said her daughter's death was necessary to "cleanse" the family's honor, per the New York Times.