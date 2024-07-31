Far-Right Riots Near Scene of Mass Stabbing

Far-right protesters fueled by anger and false online rumors hurled bottles and stones at police, wounding more than 20 officers Tuesday outside a northwest England mosque near where three girls were fatally stabbed a day earlier. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the "thuggery" and said the crowd had hijacked what had earlier been a peaceful vigil attended by hundreds in the center of Southport to mourn the dead and show support for 10 surviving stabbing victims, seven of whom were in critical condition, the AP reports. He said they had "insulted the community as it grieves."