Donald Trump headlined the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, joining independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., comedian Russell Brand, and US Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, among others, to dish about cryptocurrency. Trump one-upped the others in his offline enthusiasm, however: The former commander in chief is now hawking, via the CIC Ventures LLC company he owns, a series of bitcoin-themed sneakers proclaiming him the "Crypto President," reports Quartz .

"These exclusive sneakers celebrate the future of finance and the leadership of President Trump," a description for the already sold-out $500 "bitcoin orange" high-tops reads on the company's site. "Perfect for crypto enthusiasts and Trump supporters alike, these limited-edition shoes are a must-have." Only 1,000 pairs of that version are going to be sold. Fans still have other options to choose from, including a $300 pair of orange low-tops and a $300 pair of black high-tops. CoinDesk reports that some of the preordered pairs of sneakers are already popping up on eBay, with prices as low as $700 and as high as one optimistic ask of $69,999.

Quartz notes that Trump's recent embrace of cryptocurrency is a big shift from how he spoke about it in 2021, when he said crypto is "potentially a disaster waiting to happen," with the potential to weaken the US dollar. He added at the time, "I'm not a big fan." Another item on Trump's site: white or black high-top sneakers showing his bloodied face after the recent assassination attempt against him, along with the words "Fight, fight, fight." CIC Ventures says it's not tied to Trump's political campaign. (More Donald Trump stories.)