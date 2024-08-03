Trump Says He's Up for a Harris Debate, but on Fox

Earlier this week, Donald Trump's big question was , "Why should I do a debate?" with Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee. Now, the former president has apparently shifted to a new question: "Why not?" Per Reuters , Trump is now saying he'll face Harris, as per his own Truth Social post on the matter, though any upcoming debate would apparently have to meet his own terms. "I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th," Trump wrote . He added that he'd previously had a debate against President Biden set for ABC, before Biden dropped his reelection bid, but that that debate "has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant."

Trump, who claimed that the new debate will take place in Pennsylvania, also referenced being "in litigation" against ABC and This Week host George Stephanopoulos, which would pose a "conflict of interest" in appearing on that network. Trump noted that the rules of this supposed new matchup will hew closely to the ones put in place for his previous debate with Biden on CNN in late June, except this time with a "full arena audience." It's not clear how much of Trump's post is accurate, though Fox News has a story up that doesn't dispute the details of what he wrote.

Notably, the outlet confirms there will be spectators this time around, with Fox anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum tapped to be debate moderators. The original debate between Trump and Biden on ABC had been agreed upon for Sept. 10. Harris, meanwhile, had said she was "ready" last month when Fox suggested a Sept. 17 debate, per Reuters. Trump had previously said he wouldn't debate Harris because she wasn't the official Democratic nominee, noting that former President Obama hadn't backed her. Obama has since endorsed Harris, and the vice president on Friday clinched her party's nomination, securing the necessary number of delegates, per the DNC. (More Donald Trump stories.)