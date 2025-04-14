Latest Gift to Trump: Bronze 7-Foot Statue of Himself

A businessman and former GOP New York congressional candidate wanted to make an impression on President Trump, and he certainly has, with his "Defiance Monument": a 7-foot bronze statue in Trump's likeness, which Anthony Constantino says will now be a "permanent fixture" at the commander in chief's Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, reports the Daily Beast . Constantino says Trump "was in a happy, joking mood" during Constantino's visit to the club on Saturday, posting a photo of himself and Trump posing in front of the statue, which shows Trump raising his fist in the air.

Constantino says the statue, which sits atop a stone pedestal with Constantino's name engraved on it, was made in Colorado by sculptor George Lundeen, and that it will remain between the clubhouse and the first hole of the golf course. Meanwhile, BuzzFeed has the scoop (and reaction) on FCC Chair Brendan Carr recently posting pictures and video of himself sporting a gold lapel pin bearing Trump's head, right in the spot where many politicians often wear American flag pins. "How is this not a cult?" one observer asked on Reddit. BuzzFeed notes that "the historical context of this stunt makes it even more concerning, as world dictators have historically had their own face pins." The site points out that Trump's pin is "eerily" similar to one once used for Chinese tyrant Mao Zedong. (More President Trump stories.)