Nation's First Medalist Upsets Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson was the heavy favorite in the women's 100-meter final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday night—she's recorded the fastest time in the world this year at 10.71, three Jamaican stars weren't running, and Julien Alfred was competing for a nation that had never won any Olympic medal. But Alfred delivered a stunning upset, bringing Santa Lucia its first medal and holding Richardson to silver in her comeback , USA Today reports. Alfred's time was 10.72, Richardson's was 10.87, and Melissa Jefferson of the US ran 10.92 to win a bronze medal. Richardson appeared to be disappointed after the race, per People , but then celebrated with Jefferson, her training partner.

"It means a lot to me. It means a lot to my coach. It means a lot to my country," Alfred said, per the AP. "I'm sure they're celebrating right now." She started the rainy race strong and had two steps on the field at the 40-meter mark on her way to a gold medal. Richardson's starts have been an issue at times recently, per the AP, and, running in her first Olympics, she struggled to reach full speed. She had been dominant for three years in global competition after being suspended from the US team for testing positive for THC. Richardson will have a chance to win another medal next week in the 4x100 relays, (More 2024 Paris Olympics stories.)