Sarah Palin Begins Her Second Attempt to Prove Libel

Sarah Palin is back in court Monday to once again make her case that the New York Times libeled her in 2017. As NPR notes, she lost her first attempt in a 2022 trial, but a "judge's misstep" has led to the second go-round that opens this week.

Palin, a former Republican vice-presidential candidate and ex-governor of Alaska, claims the newspaper defamed her in a 2017 editorial. The editorial accused her rhetoric of inciting a mass shooting, and Palin says it damaged her reputation, per the AP.