Coachella Surprise Guest: Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders made a surprise appearance at the iconic California music festival Coachella Saturday night, hours after hosting a crowd of 36,000 at the Los Angeles stop of his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour . The 83-year-old Democrat senator, who is on the tour with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was introduced at Coachella by Rep. Maxwell Frost, the first member of Gen Z elected to Congress , CBS News reports. Sanders then introduced musical artist Clairo, but not before imploring the audience to "stand up to fight for justice." The crowd booed when he mentioned President Trump, prompting Sanders to reply, "I agree."

The country, Sanders said, "faces some very difficult challenges," but "the future of what happens to America is dependent upon your generation," he said. "Now you can turn away and you can ignore what goes on, but if you do that, you do it at your own peril. We need you to stand up to fight for justice. To fight for economic justice, social justice and racial justice." Sanders' "Fighting Oligarchy" stop in LA earlier in the day drew the largest crowd of the tour so far, according to his team, NPR reports. "We are living in a moment of extraordinary danger," he told that crowd, "and how we respond to this moment will not only impact our lives but will impact the lives of our kids and future generations." (More Bernie Sanders stories.)