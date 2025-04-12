Kennedy Gives FDA Staff Earful

Addressing an FDA staff whose morale already has plunged because of thousands of layoffs, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told employees that they're a "sock puppet" of the industries they regulate, the "deep state" is real, and they should turn in their bosses if they approve "something that shouldn't be approved." Kennedy issued the criticisms in the first visit of his tenure to the Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Politico reports. The speech, intended to introduce Kennedy and the FDA's new commissioner, was not a hit with all employees, who were told they'd have the resources they need despite the dismissals but were not told how. The subjects addressed included: