Suspected Arrested After Arson at Gov. Josh Shapiro's House

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the Sunday morning arson at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence . Local authorities say they plan to charge Harrisburg man Cody Balmer, 38, with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault against an enumerated person. In addition, he could face federal charges, CNN reports. Authorities say Balmer had "homemade incendiary devices" when he was found and that they believe he targeted the governor's mansion, but an alleged motive is not yet known. Shapiro, his wife, their four kids and two dogs, and another family safely evacuated around 2am. Shapiro, who is Jewish, noted online that their family and others had gathered hours prior to celebrate Passover, Axios reports.

Authorities say Balmer hopped a fence, "forcibly entered" the residence, and set the fire while inside the house for just one minute. "He clearly had a plan," the Dauphin County district attorney says. "He was very methodical in his approach." Balmer has a criminal history: In 2016 he pleaded guilty to forgery and theft by deception charges, and he was due in court for a plea hearing on a 2023 simple assault case days after the alleged arson took place. Other lawmakers—on both sides of the aisle—were expressing disgust at the attack, which resulted in significant damage to the home, and relief that no one was hurt. (More Josh Shapiro stories.)