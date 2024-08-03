Ledecky Posts Landmark Win

Katie Ledecky capped another stellar Olympics by becoming only the second swimmer to win an event at four straight Summer Games, holding off Ariarne Titmus to win the 800-meter freestyle Saturday night. It was Ledecky's second gold medal in Paris and ninth of her remarkable career, the AP reports, which marked another milestone. She became only the sixth Olympian to reach that figure, joining swimmer Mark Spitz, track star Carl Lewis, Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, and Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi in a tie for second place. The only athlete to win more golds: swimmer Michael Phelps, with 23.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself," Ledecky said. "I'm just really happy that I could get the job done." Ledecky went faster than her winning time in Tokyo, touching in 8 minutes, 11.04 seconds. Titmus, the Australian star, was right on her shoulder nearly the entire race, but Ledecky pulled away in the final 100. Titmus, who beat Ledecky in the 400 freestyle, settled for silver at 8:12.29. The bronze went to American Paige Madden at 8:13.00. Ledecky said she knew the event would be tough. "So I just had to stick in the race, trust myself, trust my training, trust that I know the hungry side of that." Phelps had been the only swimmer to win the same event at four straight Olympics, taking gold in the 200 individual medley at Athens, Beijing, London, and Rio de Janeiro.