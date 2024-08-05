LAPD Seeks Help Finding Killers of General Hospital Star

It's been more than two months since former General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor was killed in downtown Los Angeles, and no suspects have yet been arrested in his murder. Wactor was fatally shot when he stumbled upon thieves trying to steal his car's catalytic converter, and on Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department released photos of suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in the slaying, ABC 7 reports. Wactor had just finished a bartending shift and was walking to his car with a co-worker when they came upon three men who had used a floor jack to raise Wactor's vehicle. One of them shot the actor as he approached, and all three then fled in what police say was a stolen vehicle, KTLA reports.