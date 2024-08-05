LAPD Seeks Help Finding Killers of General Hospital Star

It's been more than two months since former General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor was killed in downtown Los Angeles, and no suspects have yet been arrested in his murder. Wactor was fatally shot when he stumbled upon thieves trying to steal his car's catalytic converter, and on Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department released photos of suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in the slaying, ABC 7 reports. Wactor had just finished a bartending shift and was walking to his car with a co-worker when they came upon three men who had used a floor jack to raise Wactor's vehicle. One of them shot the actor as he approached, and all three then fled in what police say was a stolen vehicle, KTLA reports.
The LAPD released photos of the stolen black 2018 Infiniti Q50 sedan with a tan interior surrounded by the suspects, two of whom are wearing gray hoodies and one of whom is in a black hoodie. The man who allegedly pulled the trigger is said to have a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek, but other than that, little information has been released about the suspects. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD's Central Bureau Homicide at 213-996-4142, NBC Los Angeles reports. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. (More Los Angeles Police Department stories.)