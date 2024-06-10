Julia Louis-Dreyfus Also Has Thoughts on 'Political Correctness'

Jerry Seinfeld recently made headlines with his comments on political correctness—or, as he called it, "PC crap" —and his belief that it's destroying comedy. His Seinfeld co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is now making her own comments on the matter—and while she didn't directly address Seinfeld in her remarks, she seems to be pushing back against his opinion. Referring to works from decades ago that haven't aged well when viewed through today's lens, the Veep star told the New York Times (per Deadline and Fox News ), "I think to have an antenna about sensitivities is not a bad thing. It doesn't mean that all comedy goes out the window as a result."

"When I hear people starting to complain about political correctness—and I understand why people might push back on it—but to me that's a red flag because it sometimes means something else. I believe being aware of certain sensitivities is not a bad thing." She said she thinks "political correctness, insofar as it equates to tolerance, is obviously fantastic," though she also believes people have the right to "boo" things that offend them while also respecting others' free speech rights. The larger problem, in her opinion? "The consolidation of money and power. All this siloing of studios and outlets and streamers and distributors." That's what she believes is "the true threat to art and the creation of art." (More Julia Louis-Dreyfus stories.)