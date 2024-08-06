US Women's Soccer Team Earns Spot in Gold Medal Match

Sophia Smith scored in extra time and the United States earned a spot in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday. The Americans, undefeated in France under new coach Emma Hayes, will be vying for their fifth gold medal in their sixth appearance in the Olympic women's soccer final, the AP reports. The United States will play the winner of Tuesday's later game between Brazil and Spain on Saturday in Paris. Germany will play in the bronze medal match on Friday at Lyon.