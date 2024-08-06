US Women's Soccer Team Earns Spot in Gold Medal Match

Extra-time goal sealed win over Germany
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 6, 2024 1:46 PM CDT
Mallory Swanson drives the ball next to Germany's Elisa Senss and Janina Minge, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at Lyon Stadium in Decines, France.   (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Sophia Smith scored in extra time and the United States earned a spot in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday. The Americans, undefeated in France under new coach Emma Hayes, will be vying for their fifth gold medal in their sixth appearance in the Olympic women's soccer final, the AP reports. The United States will play the winner of Tuesday's later game between Brazil and Spain on Saturday in Paris. Germany will play in the bronze medal match on Friday at Lyon.

Smith broke the scoreless stalemate five minutes into extra time, out-maneuvering defender Felicitas Rauch and German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. After netting her third goal of the tournament, Smith fell to the ground in celebration and joined in an embrace with teammate Mallory Swanson. The US defeated Germany 4-1 in the group stage earlier in the tournament. (More 2024 Paris Olympics stories.)

