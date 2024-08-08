Noah Lyles Tested Positive Before 200-Meter Final

Noah Lyles was up against more than the usual field when he competed in the 200-meter final Thursday night at the Paris Olympics. After the race, Lyles said he awoke early Tuesday feeling horrible. "I knew it was more than just being sore" from an earlier race, he said. So the US sprinter woke up doctors and asked to be tested. The result was positive for COVID, he said, per CNN. "My first thought was not to panic, you know, I'm thinking I've been in worse situations," Lyles told NBC. "I've run with worse conditions, I felt." He competed anyway, finishing third in his signature event—a result that would be a bitter disappointment in other circumstances.