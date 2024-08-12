Celine Dion's Team on Trump's Use of Song: 'Really, THAT Song?'

A video of Celine Dion performing her iconic hit, "My Heart Will Go On," was played at a Donald Trump-JD Vance rally in Montana Friday—without Dion's permission, as her team made very clear Saturday. In a statement, the singer's management team and record label, Sony Music Canada, said the Trump campaign's use of the Titanic theme song was "unauthorized," and the rest of the statement makes it sound like the team was pretty peeved about it. "In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," it continues before concluding, "…And really, THAT song?"