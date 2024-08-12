Celine Dion's Team on Trump's Use of Song: 'Really, THAT Song?'

A video of Celine Dion performing her iconic hit, "My Heart Will Go On," was played at a Donald Trump-JD Vance rally in Montana Friday—without Dion's permission, as her team made very clear Saturday. In a statement, the singer's management team and record label, Sony Music Canada, said the Trump campaign's use of the Titanic theme song was "unauthorized," and the rest of the statement makes it sound like the team was pretty peeved about it. "In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," it continues before concluding, "…And really, THAT song?"
As the Guardian reports, Dion refused to perform at Trump's 2016 inauguration. And as NBC News and CBS News report, other musical acts who have spoken out against Trump using their songs include the Rolling Stones, Village People, REM, Neil Young, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Everlast, Adele, and Rihanna—the latter of which said in 2018 when "Don't Stop the Music" was played at a Trump rally" that neither "me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies." (Dion made a triumphant, surprise appearance at the opening ceremonies for the Paris Olympics.)