Marathon Finish Hailed as One of Olympics' Best Feats

Sifan Hassan won the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics Sunday in dramatic fashion, passing Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia to take the lead—but only after a few moments in which the runners were shoulder to shoulder, jostling, before the Dutch runner broke away and sprinted to the finish line (watch it here). Making Hassan's gold medal even more impressive? The fact that she won bronze in the women's 5,000 meters Monday, then won bronze in the women's 10,000 meters Friday, before competing in the marathon. "Every moment in the race I was regretting that I ran the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters," she said after winning the marathon. "I was telling myself if I hadn't done that, I would feel great today. From beginning to end, it was so hard. Every step of the way, I was thinking, 'Why did I do that? What is wrong with me?'" A sampling of the reactions to the feat: