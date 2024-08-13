Dr Dre: I'm Trying Out for Olympics

Rapper, 59, says he'd like to compete in archery in 2028
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 13, 2024 2:23 PM CDT
Dr. Dre: I Want to Be an Olympian in 2028
Dr. Dre attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dr. Dre says he's serious about trying to compete as an Olympian at age 63. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 59-year-old rapper and entrepreneur says he'd like to try out for the Team USA archery team that will compete in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, reports TMZ. "I'm dead-a-- serious," Dre tells ET's Nischelle Turner. He explained that he began competing in the sport in junior high school and picked it back up again in recent years when his son gave him the equipment as a gift.

"I have it set up in my back yard and I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet," he says. "I practice at 90." The current roster for the American archery team lists 19 archers on the men's side, in three different categories. "Yeah, wouldn't that be interesting to go, especially with it being here in LA and win the gold medal," he says, per Billboard. "I feel like I could do anything." (More Dr. Dre stories.)

