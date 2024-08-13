Dr Dre: I'm Trying Out for Olympics

Dr. Dre says he's serious about trying to compete as an Olympian at age 63. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 59-year-old rapper and entrepreneur says he'd like to try out for the Team USA archery team that will compete in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, reports TMZ. "I'm dead-a-- serious," Dre tells ET's Nischelle Turner. He explained that he began competing in the sport in junior high school and picked it back up again in recent years when his son gave him the equipment as a gift.