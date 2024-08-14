A bull escaped while en route to a Massachusetts slaughterhouse on Monday morning and embarked on a short-lived but destructive effort to remain free. During the loading process, the 1,300-pound bull "became enraged and escaped," reports MassLive . It busted through a series of fences, including some that were electrified, per Raynham police, who were alerted to the "highly aggressive" escaped animal by the farm's owners, the Enterprise reports. The bull then cleared a 6-foot berm and ran onto I-495, causing a three-vehicle crash that sent one driver to the hospital, NBC News reports.

From there, the bull tore through the woods to Lake Nippenicket and started swimming away from shore. Police say once the animal spotted the farm workers and officers at the scene, the bull started "aggressively" swimming toward the group. An officer fired at it, but "the shots were ineffective at stopping the animal, and the bull got out of the water and began to charge at those on shore." A subsequent shot to the leg took down the bull, and the farm owner then used a stronger rifle to euthanize the animal.

This brief bodycam clip, released by police, shows the bull barreling toward an officer. "Facing a charging 1,300-pound bull is not something you go into your shift thinking is going to happen, but our officers were able to respond and effectively handle the situation and prevent further injury and destruction," Police Chief David LaPlante said. (More escaped animal stories.)