Argument Reportedly Over Mulch Ends in Neighbor's Death

A confrontation reportedly sparked when a child touched the mulch in a neighbor's yard ended in a fatal shooting. Michigan prosecutors said Nathan Morris, 35, was shot to death while on a family walk Saturday in Canton Township, ABC News reports. Devereaux Christopher Johnson, 47, was arraigned Monday on first-degree murder charges. A post on X by a friend and colleague said Johnson threatened Morris when one of his daughters, who are 5 and 2, touched mulch in Johnson's yard. The account was posted on the Michigan GOP's account by a former national committeewoman, Hima Kolanagireddy.

Morris' family went home while he stayed to try to diffuse the confrontation, the post said. He worked at Ford as an engineer, per WJBK. He'd recently become involved in politics with the state Republican Party in Wayne County. The Canton Township police chief called the killing a "senseless act of violence." The Michigan GOP statement said: "He is just an amazing and gentle soul. He will be missed dearly." At his lawyer's request, a judge referred Johnson for a psychiatric assessment to criminal responsibility and competence.