Disclosure: Trump Made $300K From Endorsing Bible

His new liabilities include E. Jean Carroll judgments
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 16, 2024 5:57 AM CDT
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Asheville, NC, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Donald Trump made around $300,000 from endorsing the $60 "God Bless the USA" Bible, but it was far from the biggest earner listed in his latest financial disclosure. In the annual disclosure released by the Federal Election Commission, Trump reported making more than $5 million in royalties from other books, including Letters to Trump and Our Journey Together, CNN reports. The Art of the Deal, first published in 1987, brought in between $50,000 and $100,000. Trump reported many other sources of income—and some big new liabilities.

  • Liabilities. Trump listed three new liabilities, all linked to his legal troubles, the New York Times reports. The largest, listed at $50 million or more, the highest category on the form, is one of the two judgments against him in the E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse case.

  • Trump Media. Another "$50 million or more" entry is Trump Media and Technology Group, parent company of the Truth Social platform. On the form, Trump says he has around 115 million shares of the company's common stock, which have been subject to a "lockup period" since it went public in March, CNN reports. At the current price, the shares are worth around $2.7 billion.
  • Cryptocurrency. Trump reported having between $1 million and $5 million in cryptocurrency. Early in his presidency, he called cryptocurrency a "scam" but his position has become much more crypto-friendly over the years, NBC News reports. He reported revenue of more than $7 million from the company behind his "Trump Card" NFTs.
  • Other earners. The filing shows that revenue is up at Trump-owned office buildings and resorts, including Mar-a-Lago, the Times reports. He also listed dozens of registered trademarks in countries including China, Saudi Arabia, and even Iran.
  • Melania Trump. According to the disclosure, the former first lady made $237,500 from a speaking engagement earlier this year with the Log Cabin Republicans, CNN reports. She also made $330,000 from an NFT deal.
