Disclosure: Trump Made $300K From Endorsing Bible

Donald Trump made around $300,000 from endorsing the $60 "God Bless the USA" Bible, but it was far from the biggest earner listed in his latest financial disclosure. In the annual disclosure released by the Federal Election Commission, Trump reported making more than $5 million in royalties from other books, including Letters to Trump and Our Journey Together, CNN reports. The Art of the Deal, first published in 1987, brought in between $50,000 and $100,000. Trump reported many other sources of income—and some big new liabilities.

Liabilities. Trump listed three new liabilities, all linked to his legal troubles, the New York Times reports. The largest, listed at $50 million or more, the highest category on the form, is one of the two judgments against him in the E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse case.