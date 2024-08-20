Son of a Rock Icon Suspected in Tahoe-Area Murders

The son of the longtime drummer for Creedence Clearwater Revival was arrested Wednesday in California on suspicion of two murders in the Lake Tahoe area. Brent Clifford, 55, is the son of Doug Clifford, who has long lived in that area, and multiple media outlets are making the connection between the CCR drummer and Brent Clifford despite the fact that authorities haven't explicitly confirmed the familial connection, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The timeline of the crimes Brent Clifford is suspected of:
- Authorities say Clifford was the boyfriend of Patricia Portella-Wright, 48, who was reported missing August 9 after missing work. She had last been seen days earlier, possibly in Reno, authorities say.
- On August 11, Reno police were called to check on a home, where they found William F. Andrews, 68, dead of a gunshot wound.
- Amid the investigation, officials began to believe Andrews' murder and Portella-Wright's disappearance were connected, and they began searching for Clifford, who was believed to be driving Andrews' Chevrolet Blazer. He was arrested after the vehicle was spotted in Plumas County, California.
- Portella-Wright's body was found the day after his arrest, down a steep embankment off Mount Rose Highway in Washoe County, Nevada, about 26 miles from where Andrews' body was found, ABC 10 reports. Her cause of death was determined to be multiple sharp force injuries.
Police believe Clifford killed both victims, but they say they have not yet determined an alleged motive. Clifford also faces an identity theft charge related to the case. (More Creedence Clearwater Revival
