Son of a Rock Icon Suspected in Tahoe-Area Murders

The son of the longtime drummer for Creedence Clearwater Revival was arrested Wednesday in California on suspicion of two murders in the Lake Tahoe area. Brent Clifford, 55, is the son of Doug Clifford, who has long lived in that area, and multiple media outlets are making the connection between the CCR drummer and Brent Clifford despite the fact that authorities haven't explicitly confirmed the familial connection, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The timeline of the crimes Brent Clifford is suspected of:

Authorities say Clifford was the boyfriend of Patricia Portella-Wright, 48, who was reported missing August 9 after missing work. She had last been seen days earlier, possibly in Reno, authorities say.