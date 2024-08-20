Actor's Claims Against Weinstein, Disney Move Forward

Julia Ormond's lawsuit accusing Disney, Miramax, and Creative Artists Agency of failing to protect her from Harvey Weinstein is advancing toward trial. On Monday, a state court justice in Manhattan denied the companies' motions to dismiss the lawsuit filed in October under the Adult Survivors Act. Ormond, a 1990s film star, sued Weinstein, Weinstein's company Miramax, Miramax owner Disney, and her former agency, alleging Weinstein sexually assaulted her in New York in December 1995 and that the companies enabled the behavior because Weinstein "made them too much money," per Variety . The Emmy-winning British actor said the companies had prior knowledge of "multiple confidential settlements that Weinstein reached to keep his conduct hidden from public exposure," per Deadline .

Ormond alleged CAA failed to warn her of Weinstein's reputation when it arranged a meeting between her and the producer, then discouraged her from reporting that Weinstein had allegedly forced her to perform oral sex. Ormond claimed CAA had discouraged another client from reporting Weinstein for allegedly offering career opportunities in exchange for sex. Judge Suzanne J. Adams said this suggested "CAA knew or had reason to know of a potential assault by Weinstein." CAA, meanwhile, argued it had "no reason" to think there was any risk to Ormond because it "did not learn of Weinstein's sexually assaultive behavior until it became public knowledge decades later," per Variety.

Disney argued it did not have supervisory control over Weinstein at Miramax, but Adams disagreed, noting the producer reported directly to Disney executive Michael Eisner, who delegated oversight to other executives, per the Hollywood Reporter. "Plaintiff has adequately alleged that Weinstein used his position at Miramax, and his power to greenlight financing on her project per her film production agreement with Miramax, to facilitate his assault on her," Adams wrote, per Variety. Ormond's lawyers applauded the ruling, noting "the case will now proceed to discovery, where, thanks to Ms. Ormond's bravery, we will be able to expose the truth of how these powerful Hollywood companies enabled Harvey Weinstein," per Deadline. (More Harvey Weinstein stories.)