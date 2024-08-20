Divers Can't Get to Sunken Superyacht's Cabins

Divers are continuing to search the superyacht that sank Monday off the coast of Porticello, Sicily, but have yet to find any of the six people still missing from the luxury vessel. After five dives on Monday, dive teams were back in the water early Tuesday, per the BBC . Officials confirmed no casualties were found on the bridge of the superyacht resting on its starboard side in 165 feet of water. The search continues in spurts; at present, divers have just 10 minutes to explore the vessel before needing to resurface, the BBC reports. Divers say they will search unabated for the remainder of the day. There's a chance survivors could be trapped in air pockets, per Sky News .

First launched as the Salute in 2008, the 184-foot-long Bayesian was carrying 12 guests and 10 crew members when it was caught in an unexpected storm around 4am. Witnesses reported seeing a waterspout—essentially a tornado over water. The president of the Italian Meteorological Society described a "brief but very violent meteorological event" involving winds of over 93mph, per the BBC. A doctor who treated survivors said he was told the superyacht "capsized within a few minutes." Nearby boats helped rescue 15 people from the water. Another person, described as the on-board chef, was pronounced dead, per the AP.

The missing have been identified as billionaire tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch; his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah; Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer; Bloomer's wife, Judy, who worked with the cancer research charity Eve Appeal; Chris Morvillo, a lawyer at major firm Clifford Chance; and Morvillo's wife, Neda, per Sky. They are presumed to be in the superyacht's below-deck cabins, which divers have been unable to access. After searching the bridge, divers moved to the superyacht's lounge, but were reportedly blocked from the cabins by furniture and other debris. They are said to be considering alternative routes. (More superyachts stories.)