Botswana Has Unearthed a Very Large Diamond

Botswana says one of the largest diamonds ever found has been unearthed at one of its mines and will be put on display. The Botswana government believes the huge 2,492-carat stone is the biggest discovered in the country, and the second-biggest ever brought out of a mine, reports the AP. Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp. said in a statement Wednesday that it recovered the "exceptional" rough diamond from its Karowe Mine in western Botswana. Lucara said it was a "high-quality" stone and was found intact. It was located using X-ray technology.