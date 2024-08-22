After 40 Years, Former Circus Elephant Goes Back to the Wild

After 40 years in captivity, a former circus elephant in South Africa is learning a new trick: living in the wild. Male elephants in the wild don't leave their mothers until they are teenagers, but Charlie was captured in Zimbabwe when he was just two years old. He was trained to perform tricks at the Boswell Wilkie Circus and was later moved to South Africa's only national zoo, where he was the last remaining elephant at the Pretoria facility before a big move this week, the BBC reports. His new home is the Shambala Private Reserve, a 25,000-acre nature reserve where experts will help him prepare for life in the wild.

"Our dream is that at his own pace, Charlie will learn to be the elephant he was always meant to be, and that soon, he will meet up and integrate into the existing elephant community on Shambala," the EMS Foundation said in a statement. The group spent years negotiating with the South African government, which argued that signs of distress associated with captivity, including head-swaying, were "learned behavior from the circus life" that the elephant would not be able to unlearn. The group is also trying to secure the release to the wild of three elephants at a zoo run by the city of Johannesburg.

Michele Pickover, executive director of the EMS Foundation, says Charlie will be slowly introduced to larger spaces at the reserve, News24 reports. "We're not just dropping him off into a natural system," she says. "He's been in captivity for 40 years. It will be a process to get him back to what an elephant should be." Veterinarian Amil Khalil, who oversaw the transfer, says initial signs are positive. He tells the BBC that Charlie, who was alone at the zoo for four years after its other elephant died, was "very excited to hear other elephants from far away" and has started communicating with them. He says that it will take time for Charlie to learn to fend for himself, but "we must not forget that Charlie was born in the wild. He has spent almost two years with his mother living in freedom." (More uplifting news stories.)