Trump Had a Lot to Say About Harris' DNC Speech

As Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination Thursday night, Donald Trump was definitely watching: The Republican nominee posted on Truth Social dozens of times during her speech, asking "Why didn't she do something about the things of which she complains?" "IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?" he posted while Harris was talking about him.

Some of his posts appeared to be connected to her remarks. He posted "PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY!" when Harris referred to his attempt to block certification of President Biden's election win, the Wall Street Journal reports. Other posts seemed unrelated to the speech, including "Walz was an ASSISTANT Coach, not a COACH" and "WHERE's HUNTER?"

In his final post of the night, Trump added a video to an earlier remark: "Too many 'Thank yous,' too rapidly said, what's going on with her?"