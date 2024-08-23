Trump Had a Lot to Say About Harris' DNC Speech

Rolling Stone calls reaction a 'multi-platform meltdown for the ages'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 23, 2024 8:07 AM CDT
Trump Had a Lot to Say About Harris' DNC Speech
Donald Trump speaks Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Sierra Vista, Arizona.   (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

As Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination Thursday night, Donald Trump was definitely watching: The Republican nominee posted on Truth Social dozens of times during her speech, asking "Why didn't she do something about the things of which she complains?" "IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?" he posted while Harris was talking about him.

  • Some of his posts appeared to be connected to her remarks. He posted "PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY!" when Harris referred to his attempt to block certification of President Biden's election win, the Wall Street Journal reports. Other posts seemed unrelated to the speech, including "Walz was an ASSISTANT Coach, not a COACH" and "WHERE's HUNTER?"
  • In his final post of the night, Trump added a video to an earlier remark: "Too many 'Thank yous,' too rapidly said, what's going on with her?"

  • After the speech ended, Trump called Fox News for what the New York Times calls a "meandering, stream-of-consciousness rebuttal," in which he repeatedly ignored anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum when they tried to interject. When MacCallum said Harris was having some success with female, Black, and Hispanic voters, Trump argued: "She's not having success; I'm having success." After around 10 minutes, Baier abruptly ended the interview while Trump was still speaking, the Times reports. The network shifted to Gutfeld!, where host Greg Gutfeld said, "That wasn't my fault, Donald Trump." He joked: "He's still talking, by the way."
  • Trump then called Newsmax, where he spoke about the border and invited the hosts to go to Venezuela with him, the Independent reports. "We'll go to Caracas because it will be safer than any place in our country," he said.
  • NPR fact-checks some of the claims Trump made during the speech, including that "everybody" wanted Roe vs. Wade "TERMINATED" and Harris "called to give all Illegals CITIZENSHIP." Harris "said she would support a bipartisan border bill on immigration," NPR notes. "There is nothing in the text of the bill that would give all undocumented immigrants automatic American citizenship."
  • Rolling Stone describes Trump's reaction as a "multi-platform meltdown for the ages." The magazine reports that during the call to Fox, Trump "seemed so flustered that he repeatedly—accidentally—pressed the buttons on his phone, cutting off his statement with a chorus of beeps."
